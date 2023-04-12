PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department arrested a man after a shooting incident early Wednesday morning near McClure Avenue and Bigelow Street.

According to a Peoria police news release, 27-year-old Jarious M. Bruce was arrested on charges of possession of a weapon by a felon, no FOID, fleeing and eluding, reckless driving and resisting arrest.

At 2:42 a.m., officers were called to the 200 and 300 blocks of West McClure Avenue after multiple alerts from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system. In all, 44 shots were identified by the system, according to the department’s release.

As officers arrived, they saw a vehicle fleeing at a high rate of speed. They followed it until the vehicle crashed at the intersection of Bigelow and Nebraska.

Bruce attempted to flee after the crash but was eventually apprehended and taken into custody, according to the release.

While searching the vehicle, A handgun was located inside, police said.

Bruce has been transported to the Peoria County Jail. He could appear later Wednesday in Peoria County Circuit Court to be formally charged.