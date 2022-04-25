PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police have made an arrest after a stabbing incident near Bigelow Street and Nebraska Avenue at 1:55 p.m. Monday.

According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, two men got into a confrontation, and one man stabbed the other in the back.

The 18-year-old victim was transported to OSF where he is in stable condition.

19-year-old Dakota L. Taylor was arrested on the scene and was charged with aggravated domestic battery.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.