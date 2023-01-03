PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One candidate has been removed from the ballot after two hearings related to local school board elections Tuesday.

During the hearing in Peoria, Keisha Alexander will be removed from the ballot for Peoria School Board District 1 due to not having 200 valid signatures.

Alexander and her opponent, Board President Martha Ross, both filed challenges to each other’s petition signatures on Dec. 27, 2022.

During the hearing, Peoria’s Election Commission struck 135 of Alexander’s signatures. 82 were struck due to general errors and 53 were struck due to clerical errors. This left Alexander with only 189 of the 200 signatures she needed to stay on the ballot.

Alexander can still be written in as a candidate.

The election committee dismissed the challenge against Ross due to it being submitted by Chama St. Louis, who lives outside the district.

There will be another hearing on Jan. 6.

In Bloomington, the McLean County Electoral Board voted against two objections for candidates in the Unit 5 School Board elections.

Dennis Frank had filed an objection against Alex Williams saying Williams turned in an incomplete form. Brad Wurth had also filed an objection against Mark Stephen Adams II saying Adams filled out an incorrect form.

The board ruled that objections were invalid because the objectors failed to put their address of residency on the forms.

At this time, all candidates will remain on the Unit 5 Ballots.

This story will be updated.