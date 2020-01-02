One Central Illinois family finds themselves at a crossroad to start the new year and they need your help

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — The giving season may be over, but for one Twin Cities couple it has just begun, and they need your help.

Two years ago, 71-year-old Taj Mohammed was diagnosed with Stage 4 Renal Failure. After the devastating news, his doctor suggested he go on dialysis to battle the sickness. However, the treatment was just a band-aid, Mohammed is now in dire need of a kidney transplant if he hopes to survive.

“He needs one now,” said Nisha Mohammed, Taj’s wife. “The dialysis, its tough, can you imagine a 71-year-old man going through it?”

When Nisha Mohammed found out her husband needed a donor, she quickly went to OSF St. Francis in Peoria to put him on the list. But she wouldn’t play the waiting game for the man she loves, taking it upon herself to reach out to the community.

“We started with flyers, then I started walking in downtown Bloomington to all the places of worship,” said Nisha. “I started giving it to them, and we got an overwhelming response.”

Nisha has also placed signs in the ground all over Central Illinois. That coupled with the love it’s receiving on Facebook, is giving the couple hope, especially because time is not on their side.

“A blood Type O recipient can only get a kidney from someone else who is only blood Type O,” said Dr. Manish Gupta, Kidney Surgeon at OSF. “Therefore the waiting time for someone with blood Type O is the longest, because it is the most common blood type we have in society.”

Nisha has received several calls from people who are interested, but because organ donation is an anonymous process, she’ll never know if they go through with it.

For now, she and her husband will have to wait for that one call that will change everything.

Nisha and Taj’s story is a heartfelt one, but sadly it is the story of so many more here in Central Illinois.

“People still need to think about donating on their passing,” said Dr. Gupta. “We can have a resolution to the shortage of organs if people considered donating when they are deceased.”

Gupta says by doing that it would decrease the waiting time for people just like Taj.