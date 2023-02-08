PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is in critical condition and two others are injured after a head-on car crash Tuesday night resulted in firefighters using the Jaws of Life.

According to a press release from Peoria Fire & Rescue, crews responded to the 7900 block of N. Allen Road in Peoria just before 8 p.m. Tuesday where two vehicles had crashed head-on. Three motorists were trapped inside the vehicles.

More firefighters arrived and crews used two sets of the Jaws of Life to extricate the driver of each car. The third patient, a passenger, did not need to be extricated.

Advanced Medical Transport and paramedics transported the patients to a local hospital. One is in critical condition while the other two have non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is estimated to have caused $40,000 worth of damage. The Peoria Police Department is investigating the crash.