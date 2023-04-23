WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Lacon woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 26, just north of North Riverview Drive Saturday.

According to an Illinois State Police press release, the crash happened at approximately 5:55 p.m. when a Blue Hyundai Accent crossed the center line on Route 26 and hit the front of a Gray Chevrolet Malibu.

The driver of the Hyundai, 28-year-old Erica M. Johnson was pronounced dead on the scene by the Woodford County Coroner.

The four occupants of the other vehicle were all sent to a local hospital. A 67 and 64-year-old both had serious injuries. A 12 and an eight-year-old both had minor injuries.

The roads were all reopened at 12:24 a.m. Sunday.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.