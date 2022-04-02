PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office reported that one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash near Southport and Koerner Road.

According to a Peoria County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, deputies responded to the crash around 8:44 p.m. Friday. A sedan was traveling westbound on Southport Road when it was struck head-on by a pickup truck that was traveling eastbound.

The man driving the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the deceased will be released by the Peoria County Coroner at a later time.

The two adult passengers of the pickup truck were transported to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Brimfield Fire Department and Limestone Fire Department responded to the incident.

The crash remains under investigation by the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.