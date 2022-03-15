WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — An all-terrain Vehicle (ATV) crash led to the death of an East Peoria Man in Woodford County Tuesday.

According to Woodford County Coroner Tim Ruestman, 24-Year-old Ryan Pitts was pronounced dead at the scene in Bay View Gardens at 2:13 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Pitt’s Death is believed to be caused by multiple blunt force trauma which occurred during the incident. Ruestman said that two people were on the ATV at the time of the incident.

Toxicology tests are still pending at this time.

This incident is being investigated by the Woodford County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police.