BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One woman is dead after a crash at the Main Street overpass on Veterans Parkway Monday.

According to a Bloomington police press release, officers were dispatched at approximately 8:42 a.m. A 28-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other occupants from the involved vehicles were transported to a local hospital with injuries.

The exact circumstances of this incident remain under investigation by Bloomington police and the McLean County Coroner’s office.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Bloomington Police Department at 309-820-8888.