One dead after Peoria County crash

BRIMFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is dead after a Peoria County single-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon.

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell said the accident happened near the 15000 blk of West Southport Rd, just east of Eden Rd, at approximately 1:50 p.m. A 2003 Pontiac Grand Am was traveling eastbound when it left the roadway.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver was transported to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria with non-life threatening injuries. The driver has been identified as 20-year-old Elizabeth Kris of Peoria.

Kris was cited with two traffic tickets, including failure to reduce speed to avoid accident and driving off the roadway.

The passenger’s identity has not been released at this time.

