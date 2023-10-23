CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said a man is dead after getting hit by a vehicle Monday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred near Illinois Route 29 and Hillcrest Drive near the Kroger in Chillicothe.

Initially, a two-vehicle crash that involved a truck and an SUV occurred at this location, which left debris on the roadway. A worker for a contracted private construction company saw the debris and was removing it from the roadway when he was struck by a passing vehicle.

The man was declared dead at the scene. The vehicle that struck the man remained on the scene and is cooperating with police.

Harwood stated he is currently trying to locate and contact the family of the man.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.