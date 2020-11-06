One dead after collision on Route 24

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is dead after a tractor-trailer and a SUV collided on Route 24 in McLean County Thursday evening.

According to the McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder, she received notification of death around 5:06 p.m. at the intersection of North 3050 East Rd. in Chenoa Illinois.

Yoder said the driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the deceased is currently being withheld.

This incident is being investigated by the Illinois State Police and the McLean County Coroner’s Office.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News