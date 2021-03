FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman is dead after a Semi truck overturned in Fulton County Friday, March 5.

According to Illinois State Police’s preliminary investigation, the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. near Sweeney Road and Illinois Route 9.

The semi-truck left the roadway and overturned while trying to make a right turn. The driver, 21-year-old Renee Ann McGrew of Good Hope Ill. was pronounced dead at the scene.

