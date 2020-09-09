One dead after crash in McLean County

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) -- Peoria City Council to consider raising property taxes. This is an effort to retain employees in the public safety department.

Tuesday, council members discussed the Fire Protection Tax and the Police Protection tax. Under Illinois State law city council can establish a tax levy for police and fire protection. The city is allowed to implement a rate of up to 0.075% without a referendum, but the public will be given an opportunity to give input. Peoria City Manager Patrick Urich said this is 7.5 cents. The most money it can generate is $1.5 million.