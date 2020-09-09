One dead after crash in McLean County

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is dead after a crash in McLean County Tuesday night.
McLean County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, and Normal Fire Department responded to the scene just after 11:30 P.M. The deadly motorcycle crash took place on Rivian Parkway, just south of College Avenue.
The only occupant of the motorcycle was a 23 year old male.
The man was pronounced dead at 11:46 P.M. His name is being withheld at this time. McLean County Coroner’s office and Illinois State Police are investigating the incident,
An autopsy is scheduled for Sept 9.
