One dead after deadly car crash in Ellsworth

Ellsworth, Ill. (WMBD) — One man is dead after a car crash near North and East St. in Ellsworth, Illinois Monday.

According to the McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder, a forty-year-old man, who was the driver of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at 7:30 p.m. The passenger of the vehicle was sent to a local hospital.

The McLean County Sheriff’s Department, Ellsworth Fire Department, and Leroy Ambulance all responded to the crash.

The name of the driver is being withheld while next of kin are being notified.

The incident is being investigated by the McLean County Coroner’s Office and the McLean County Sheriff’s Department.

This story will be updated when more information is available.