LEROY, Ill. (WMBD)– McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder confirmed a fatality from a vehicle crash earlier Monday, Dec. 5 at the intersection of 3100 East and 400 North Rd.

At approximately 3:27 p.m., McLean County Coroner’s Office received notification of a death at the intersection. The identification of the deceased is pending notification of the next of kin. The autopsy is scheduled for Dec. 6.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the intersection.