PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man was found dead after what is assumed to be a fatal hit-and-run in Peoria early Sunday morning.

At approximately 2:13 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, Peoria Police responded to the intersection of Sheridan and Corrington regarding a man lying in the street unconscious. When officers approached him, he was not breaking.

Peoria Police, Peoria Fire, and EMTs performed life-saving measures but were not successful. The man was pronounced dead at at the scene.

This incident is currently being investigated by Peoria Police.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Sergeant Stevie Hughes at 309-494-8285, tip411 (anonymous), or Crime Stoppers (anonymous) at 309-673-9000.