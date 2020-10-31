One Dead after go-cart semi accident

by: , Liam Donahue

Posted:

SPRING BAY, Ill. (WMBD) — Traffic was delayed after a truck struck a go-kart while traveling northbound on Route 26.

Illinois State Police on the scene confirms that one man has died in the crash. It happened at the intersection of Illinois Route 26 and Eichhorn

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

