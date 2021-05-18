One dead after incident in Pekin, ruled a homicide

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — One woman is dead after an incident near Summer and Derby St. in Pekin Monday night.

According to Public Information Officer Billie Ingles, Pekin police initially responded to a report of a woman screaming in the area around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

A 59-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation by Pekin Police with assistance from Illinois State Police.

This Story will be updated when more information is available.

