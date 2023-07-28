LASALLE, Ill. (WMBD)– A two-vehicle crash has left one person dead in LaSalle County.

A LaSalle County Cornorer press release confirms the crash occurred at the intersection of North 31st Road and East 12th Road near Waltham Township.

Preliminary investigation shows that the deceased was driving a 2015 GMC Acadia eastbound on North 31st before stopping at an intersection.

Proceeding into the intersection, they struck a 2009 Freightliner semi-tractor hauling grant traveling on East 12th Road.

The name of the victim will be released when the family is notified.

The incident remains under investigation by the LaSalle County Coroner’s Office, the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Department, and the Illinois State Police Traffic Reconstruction Unit.