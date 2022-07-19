SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — One worker has died as a result of last week’s electrical accident that left five people hospitalized.

Sangamon Count Coroner Jam Allmon confirmed Tuesday the death of one of the five injured workers from last week’s electric shock in Streator, IL.

22-year-old Seth Durand of Roanoke, IL was transferred to Springfield Memorial Hospital by EMS after sustaining injuries on June 12. He was pronounced dead at 7:12 a.m. Tuesday.

Durand was one of five workers from Double L Seamless Gutters who sustained electrical shocks while working on ladders at a three-story residence at 1488 N 1659th Road. A piece of aluminum gutter struck a power line, causing the electrocutions and knocking workers to the ground.

Durand’s autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning. His death remains under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office and the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office.