ARROWSMITH, Ill. (WMBD) — A person has died after a crash involving a vehicle and a train in Arrowsmith just after 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

McLean County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the accident located at 3500 East Road, which is approximately a half mile north of 1100 North Road.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington where they were pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

The incident is under investigation by the McLean County Coroner’s Office, McLean County Sheriff’s Office, and investigators from Norfolk Southern.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to reach out to Sgt. Jon Hofmann at 309-888-5006.

