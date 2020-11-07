One dead after motorcycle accident

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is dead after a motorcycle accident that occurred at IL Rt 116 and Nofsinger Rd. around 3:10 p.m. Friday.

According to the Woodford County Coroner Tim Ruestman, a motorcycle struck the drivers side of a pickup truck that was pulling out onto IL Rt 116 off Nofsinger Rd.

The driver of the motorcycle, 66-year-old Douglas Schaidle of Metamora, was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:05 p.m. The driver of the truck, 24-year-old Kevin Ulrich of Pekin, was not injured.

Ulrich was given a citation for failure to yield by the Woodford County Sheriff’s Department.

The accident remains under investigation by Woodford County Sheriff’s Department, Woodford County Coroner’s office, and Metamora EMS.

