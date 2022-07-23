TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Tazewell County at approximately 10:11 p.m. Friday.

According to an Illinois State Police press release, a 2012 black Harley-Davidson Motorcycle crashed near Illinois Route 24 at Illinois Route 116.

The Preliminary investigation shows that 56-year-old James A. Webb was traveling westbound on Route 24 with an adult female passenger when he crashed just before the McCluggage Bridge.

The passenger sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Tazewell County Coroner. Webb suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Webb was charged with Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol.

The westbound lanes of Route 24 were temporarily closed at 10:17 p.m. Friday and were reopened at 2:15 a.m. Saturday.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.