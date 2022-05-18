MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash near Illinois Route 9 and McLean County 2600 East Wednesday.

According to an Illinois State Police press release, the crash occurred at approximately 6:22 p.m. and involved a commercial and passenger vehicle.

The driver of the passenger vehicle has been confirmed to be deceased, and their name is being withheld pending notification of their next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.