TABLE GROVE, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State Police (ISP) are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Fulton County Monday.

According to an ISP press release, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office called ISP to investigate after deputies shot a man who they said pointed a gun at them.

Preliminary reports show that the deputies were looking for a man wanted on a domestic battery warrant Monday. At 9:56 p.m. they located the suspect who pointed a gun at the deputies, and both deputies fired on the suspect.

The man was pronounced dead near the intersection of Fulton County Road 13 and East Bailey Road. No law enforcement officers were injured during this incident.

The autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

This incident is being investigated by ISP Zone 4 Macomb, the Fulton County Coroner’s Office and Evidence Services Command – Crime Scene Services.