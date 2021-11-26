One dead after overnight house fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Fire crews were sent in to find and remove a victim stuck in a house fire.

According to a Peoria Fire Department press release, Peoria Firefighters responded to a call around 8:30 P.M. Thursday night for smoke inside a home near W Nebraska Ave and N Bigelow St.

On scene, crews found smoke coming from the basement windows of the residence. An individual notified crews that one person was still stuck inside the house. Two crews were sent in to find and retrieve the trapped victim.

After a quick search, fire crews were able to find the victim in the basement of the home, and remove them from the building.

Fire crews continued to battle the fire for another 40 minutes.

The victim was taken to OSF Hospital and then later transferred to UIHC Iowa City burn unit.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.