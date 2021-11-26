One dead after overnight house fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire investigator and coroner were called to the scene of a fire Thursday night.

Peoria Firefighters and Peoria Paramedics responded to reports of a house fire near W Hayes St and S Livingston St at 10:32 P.M. When crews arrived at the scene, they found a working fire with heavy smoke coming out the front window of the home.

Fire crews were able to get the fire under control in 15 minutes, with additional crews working for another 40 minutes searching and extinguishing hot spots.

When crews entered the building, they immediately located a victim on the floor with no signs of life.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

