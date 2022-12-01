MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A pedestrian is dead after a crash near US Route 51 and Old Colonial Road in McLean County Wednesday.

According to Illinois State Police (ISP), a passenger vehicle struck a pedestrian on the roadway at approximately 9:39 p.m.

The southbound lanes and one northbound lane were closed until 1:37 a.m. Thursday for the investigation.

ISP stated that no other information is available at this time.

This is the fourth deadly crash in the area in the last three days.

This story will be updated.