PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State Police (ISP) is reporting that one man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Saturday.

According to an ISP press release, the incident happened at approximately 2:06 a.m. near US 24 westbound at Strube Rd.

Preliminary investigation shows that a Black Ford Edge was traveling west on US 24 when it crossed the Eastbound lanes and into a ditch, where it crashed into a tree.

The driver sustained fatal injuries from the crash. The identity of the driver is not being released at this time.

The road was closed for approximately two hours while the crash investigation and recovery.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.