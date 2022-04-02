LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — One man is dead after a rollover crash on N 4201st RD near E 27th RD in Mission Township Friday.

According to the LaSalle County Sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the incident at 4:44 p.m, after an individual was driving southbound on N 4201st RD when they lost control of their vehicle and hit a guard rail and flipped their vehicle onto their roof in Roods Creek.

The crash remains under investigation by the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office and LaSalle County Coroner’s Office.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.