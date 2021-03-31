Truck driver dead after semi tips-over in Glasford

GLASFORD, Ill. (WMBD) — A truck driver is dead after a semi-truck tipped over on Todd School Road in Glasford Wednesday, March 31.

According to Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell, sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene at 10:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that the Semi-truck was backing into a driveway to unload dirt. Dirt shifting in the trailer caused the entire semi to tip over. The cab of the semi tipped onto a fence post, which fatally injured the truck driver.

The truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the driver is not being released at this time.

