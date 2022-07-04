PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Coroner is reporting that one man is dead after a shooting at Taft Homes early Monday morning.

According to a press release from Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, 19-year-old Quinton Maurice Scott Jr. is dead after a shooting.

Peoria police initially responded to a shot spotter near Washington and Green Streets at approximately 3:30 a.m. Shortly after, Scott was dropped off by private vehicle at OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, in grave condition.

Despite aggressive resuscitation efforts, he was pronounced dead at 4:39 p.m.

An autopsy for Scott is scheduled for Tuesday.

According to a Peoria Police press release, a second juvenile victim who was shot in the leg also arrived at the hospital.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Scott Hulse at (309) 494-8391, tip411 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (309) 673- 9000.