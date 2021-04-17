One dead after single-vehicle crash in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — One man is dead after a vehicle crashed just west of County 19 Highway early Saturday, April 17.

According to a press release on the Fulton County Sheriff’s Facebook page, Fulton County Deputies responded to the crash around 12:28 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office’s initial investigation determined that Timothy J. Uryasz, of rural Canton, became airborne over a creek after driving a 2016 Chevrolet off the roadway, and crashed into an embankment.

Uryasz was the only occupant of the vehicle, and was pronounced dead at the scene by Fulton County Coroner Steve Hines.

Fairview Fire and Rescue, Fulton County Ambulance, Canton Fire Dept, and Fulton County Coroner’s Office all responded to the crash.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.