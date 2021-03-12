One dead after single-vehicle crash in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 97 Friday, March 12.

According to Illinois State Police, the crash happened at approximately 8:40 a.m. about one mile north of Church Street in Fulton County. A White 2015 Kenworth Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer left the roadway and struck a tree.

Carl Swallow, 60, of Le Roy was pronounced dead at the scene. Route 97 remained closed until 3 p.m. while crews cleared the roadway.

This story will be updated when more information is available.