One dead after single-vehicle crash in Fulton County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 97 Friday, March 12.

According to Illinois State Police, the crash happened at approximately 8:40 a.m. about one mile north of Church Street in Fulton County. A White 2015 Kenworth Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer left the roadway and struck a tree.

Carl Swallow, 60, of Le Roy was pronounced dead at the scene. Route 97 remained closed until 3 p.m. while crews cleared the roadway.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News