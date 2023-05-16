TOWANDA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is dead following a Monday evening crash on Interstate 55 near the Towanda exit

According to the Illinois State Police, shortly before 9 p.m., troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on northbound I-55 near milepost 170. There, they found a vehicle which had left the road and wound up submerged in a pond

Firefighters from the Normal Fire Department responded and removed the vehicle from the water. The driver and the only person within the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information is available at this time.

This story will be updated.