STARK COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is dead after a pick-up truck vs. tree crash that occurred south of Toulon on Wallace Highway Saturday.

According to Toulon Fire Chief Andy Colgan, fire crews responded to the crash at approximately 2:08 a.m. Two individuals were involved in the crash and one was entrapped.

Fire crews determined one person was dead when they arrived on the scene. The other person suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The Toulon Fire crews were on the scene for two hours while it was being cleared.

This crash is being investigated by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.