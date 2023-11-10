MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Coroner Kathleen Yoder announced that one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash near Rivian Motorway at Electric Drive on Friday.

According to Illinois State Police, troopers responded to the incident at approximately 6:44 a.m. after a crash caused a vehicle to lose control and rollover into the right ditch, the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The coroner stated that the ejected driver was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

No information about the identity of the victim will be released until the next of kin has been notified. The autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

This incident remains under investigation by The Illinois State Police and the McLean County Coroner’s Office.