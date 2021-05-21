One dead after two-vehicle crash in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Police responded to a deadly two-vehicle crash near Cooper and Washington Rd. in Tazewell County Friday.

According to the Tazewell County Coroner Charles R. Hanley, the incident happened at 3:46 p.m.

The driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:29 p.m. There were two occupants in the second vehicle, both declined medical treatment.

Hanley said an autopsy is scheduled for Monday, May 24. The name of the deceased will be released after the family has been notified.

This incident is under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the Tazewell County Coroner’s Office.