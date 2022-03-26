METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Woodford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left one man dead Saturday.

Police said the two-vehicle crash happened at approximately 12:38 p.m. on Route 116 near Hickory Point Road.

Currently, there is no information on how many others were involved or injured in the crash other than the one fatality.

The Sheriff’s Department said Metamora Fire and Ambulance also responded to this incident.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.