One dead after vehicle-pedestrian crash in Normal

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — One woman is dead after a vehicle-pedestrian crash in Normal.

According to a press release from Normal Police and The McLean County Coroner’s Office, Normal Police responded to the crash near College Avenue and Kingsley at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Police located a 23-year-old pedestrian who sustained serious injuries. Normal Fire Department staff transported her to the hospital to receive critical care.

At 4:28 p.m. Tuesday, Carle BroMenn Medical Center notified the McLean county coroner’s office that the woman had died at approximately 4:16 p.m.

The autopsy is scheduled for Dec. 1.

The driver of the vehicle is currently cited for failure to stop and yield right of way to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

The incident remains under investigation by the Normal Police Department, McLean County Coroner’s Office, and the McLean County Accident Reconstruction Team.