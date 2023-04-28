MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is dead after a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on I-55 near milepost 158 in McLean County Friday.

According to Illinois State Police, preliminary information shows that officers responded to the scene at approximately 4:50 p.m. Police have confirmed that the pedestrian is dead.

The identity of the pedestrian is being withheld at this time while next of kin are being notified.

Traffic was temporarily diverted from southbound I-55 onto Route 9, but reopened at approximately 8:10 p.m.

This incident remains under investigation.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.