WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 12:20 p.m. on U.S. Highway 24 near County Road 1700 East in Woodford County, Saturday.

According to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, 88-year-old Barbara Smith of New Haven, IN. was in the front passenger seat of one of the vehicles and was transported from the scene to OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center in critical condition.

Despite aggressive treatment, Smith was pronounced dead at OSF at 4:47 p.m. Saturday.

The cause of death was due to multiple blunt force trauma injuries. Toxicology is still pending.

No information has been released on the others involved in the crash.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.