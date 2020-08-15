One dead in Bloomington motorcycle accident

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A motorcycle fatality occurred on Southbound Center street near the intersection of Armory Drive in Bloomington.
McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder pronounced the 45-year-old male who is believed to be the operator of the motorcycle deceased at 12:11 a.m. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of the family.
Yoder says a passenger who was on the motorcycle during the incident was taken to a local hospital.
This incident is under investigation by the McLean County Coroner’s Office and the Bloomington Police Department.
