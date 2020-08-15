One dead in Bloomington motorcycle accident

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A motorcycle fatality occurred on Southbound Center street near the intersection of Armory Drive in Bloomington.

McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder pronounced the 45-year-old male who is believed to be the operator of the motorcycle deceased at 12:11 a.m. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of the family.

Yoder says a passenger who was on the motorcycle during the incident was taken to a local hospital.

This incident is under investigation by the McLean County Coroner’s Office and the Bloomington Police Department.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News