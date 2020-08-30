One dead in fatal motorcycle crash in Peoria County

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois State Police confirm that one person is dead after a crash on Illinois Route 6 near Mile post 7 in Peoria County Saturday.

ISP said that a 30-year-old male riding a 2016 Harley-Davidson Motorcycle was ejected from his vehicle around 11:14 p.m.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the motorcycle was driven off the roadway to the left while driving northbound on Illinois Route 6.

This story will be updated.

