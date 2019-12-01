One dead, one injured after a single-vehicle crash Saturday night

PEORIA, Ill.– A man is dead after being involved in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night.

Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, Logan- Trivoli Fire Department and Timber-Hollis Fire Department responded to a crash with two people injured at the intersection of West Lancaster Road and Hanna City-Glassford Rd. The driver of the vehicle, 38-year-old Joseph Hersemann of Brimfield was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger of the vehicle was transported from the scene to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Hardwood said Hersemann was wearing a seatbelt and there will be no autopsy. The toxicology is pending and the details of the crash remain under investigation by the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office.