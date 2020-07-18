One dead, one injured after overnight Peoria shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria Police official said one person is dead and another is injured after an early Saturday morning shooting was deemed a homicide.

According to Peoria Police Officer Amy Dotson, officers were called to the 2500 block of West Seibold at 1:38 a.m. Saturday, after both a 911 call and a ShotSpotter alert were both received. It is believed multiple round were fired.

Dotson said two adult males were found in front of a residence with gunshot wounds, and both were transported to a local hospital. She said one victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the other is reported to be in serious condition.

No information on suspects is available. Dotson said a home and several vehicles were damaged by gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peoria Police at (309) 673-4521, or make an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers at (309) 673-9000.

