MACOMB, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is dead, and several others were taken to a hospital for treatment after being hit by gunfire at a house party in Macomb early Saturday morning.

Just before 2 a.m. Saturday, Macomb police responded to the shooting in the 500 Block of North Johnson Street. Preliminary information indicated an altercation happened which led to shots being fired.

Officers encouraged the public to email them video of the incident to citizenconcerns@macombpolice.com.

Those with information about the shooting are also encouraged to call 309-833-4505 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at 309-836-3222.