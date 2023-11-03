PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois State Police is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a person after a chase from North Peoria into Tazewell County.

It’s standard protocol for the state police to take over a case where there was an officer-involved fatality. An ISP spokesman said in an email “This is an active and ongoing investigation with no additional information available at this time.”

Officers responded to a business in the 7700 block of North Crestline Drive, which is right off Pioneer Parkway on a report of a burglary. When they arrived, they found signs that the business had been broken into, said Semone Roth of the Peoria Police Department.

As more officers arrived, the initial responding officer noted three people trying to break into a neighboring business. The officer then saw the suspects get into a car and flee.

The car then fled the city, over the river, and into Tazewell County. It was found a short time later on Cruger Road. It appeared the driver lost control and crashed, Roth said.

The two people who were inside the vehicle were taken to an area hospital in serious condition. A third person was pronounced dead at the scene, Roth said.

The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Woodford County Coroner.