One deceased, another in the hospital after fatal crash on I-55

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — One man is dead and another is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on I-55 in McLean County on Monday, Nov. 22 at 4:33 p.m.

An unknown 64-year-old male from Berkeley, IL was driving a 2017 Silver Toyota when he swerved onto the right shoulder, traveling underneath the back of the flatbed of an unoccupied tow truck.

The passenger of the Toyota was a 25-year-old male from Berkeley, IL, and was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead on the scene.

Southbound traffic was rerouted onto Route 66 at Lexington, exit 178. Interstate 55 was shut down for approximately five hours.

This story will be updated when more information is available.