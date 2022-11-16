Photo from the fire in the 1600 block of W. Lincoln Ave.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was displaced after an electrical fire near Fox Point Drive and Fox Point Court Wednesday.

According to a Peoria Fire Department press release, firefighters responded to the incident at approximately 12:02 p.m. after they received a report of a fire in an electrical outlet.

Firefighters found smoke inside the two-story home when they arrived on the scene. They opened the wall and ceiling above the kitchen counter to expose the fire. They advanced two hoselines into the home to extinguish the fire.

There was one resident inside the home at the time of the fire who was able to exit safely.

A fire investigator determined that the cause of the fire was electrical. The fire caused an estimated $90,000 worth of damages.

No injuries to firefighters or civilians have been reported at this time.